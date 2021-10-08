HCSO: No suspect found following Volunteer High School emergency situation; no injuries reported

The incident is still under investigation and multiple agencies are assisting, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (8/10 at 11:32 a.m.)

No suspect was found after police received a call saying an active shooter was inside Volunteer High School Tuesday morning, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries have been reported, deputies said.

Lockdowns at Hawkins County schools other than Volunteer High School have been lifted. Volunteer High School students are being evacuated to the National Guard Armory in Mt. Carmel.

The incident is still under investigation and multiple agencies are assisting, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Hawkins County Schools website, Tuesday is the first full day back to school for students.