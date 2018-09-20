The wait is over for Emily Ann Roberts fans!

The Knoxville native said her first original single, "Stuck On Me and You", dropped at midnight on Friday, Sept. 28.

"I'm so excited to finally share with everyone what I've been working on," Roberts told 10News.

She came on live with 10News Today to talk about the song, her writing process and what life has been like since she was on The Voice.

The song was released through Starstruck Entertainment which is the same company that manages country superstar Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

You can listen to it anywhere you get music.

