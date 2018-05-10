Emily Ann Roberts fans have a new reason to celebrate.

After releasing her original single "Stuck On Me + You" near the end of September, the Knoxville native dropped her brand new music video today, Oct. 5.

The 19-year-old country singer has been posting teasers leading up to the video's release.

Can’t wait for y’all to see this 😍 10.5.18 pic.twitter.com/Q3L2yojt0Z — Emily Ann (@emilyann_music) October 3, 2018

You can find "Stuck On Me + You" anywhere you listen to music.

Roberts will appear at the Ray Flynn Ministries Strings of Praise event at Brookstone Church in Asheville, North Carolina tonight starting at 7 p.m.

