The wait is almost over for Emily Ann Roberts fans!

The Knoxville native said her first original single, "Stuck On Me and You", will drop at midnight on Friday, Sept. 28.

"I'm so excited to finally share with everyone what I've been working on," Roberts told 10News.

The song will be released through Starstruck Entertainment which is the same company that manages country superstar Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

