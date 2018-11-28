If you're looking for a friend to snuggle up close to in the cold weather, Young-Williams Animal Center will be holding an event soon that may help!

The animal center is one of 81 organizations across 14 states that will take part in an Empty the Shelters event on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The Holiday Hope event is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation -- giving people the opportunity to adopt a pet for $20.

All potential adopters will be screened by counselors to ensure each pet is matched with a loving family. BISSELL says people are encouraged to get pre-approved to adopt before the event to ensure everything goes smoothly.

As always, cats that are three years and older are free.

Young-Williams Animal Center Standard Adoption Fees

Puppies – $250

Adult Dogs – $40

Kittens – $100 & always buy one, get one free

Adult Cats – $25

Adult Cats over 3 years – always free

Small mammals and exotics range from $10 – $60

