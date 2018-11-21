Williamson Co. — At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a unicorn.

Facebook user Amy Henderson Hall had a magical experience with one of nature's rarest creatures. An albino white-tail deer crossed her path in Williamson County earlier this week.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared the video to their Facebook page.

"He was marvelous," Henderson Hall told the agency. "He hung out with me for about thirty minutes. He couldn't hear. Nothing spooked him at all. Getting so close to an albino was a once in a lifetime thing. It made me tear up a bit."

Albino animals have cells that are unable to produce melanin. That lack of melanin causes the animal to appear white or have a bleached appearance. These animals also have a distinct set of health problems that make them unlikely to survive in the wild.

Hunting them is illegal in Tennessee.

© 2018 WBIR