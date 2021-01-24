End of watch: First female KCSO patrol officer passes away Saturday

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said sent their condolences and prayers for the family of Patrol Officer Suzanne Fawver.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office sent condolences and heartfelt prayers to the family of former Patrol Officer Suzanne Fawver on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, they said that Fawver had passed away. They said she was the first-ever female Patrol Officer for the sheriff's office. She also worked at the E-911 center.

"With her work ethic and determination, she paved the way for all who would come after her," officials said in the post on Facebook. "We appreciate her service to Knox County."