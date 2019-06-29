The Knox County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their retired K-9s.

The KCSO said K-9 Axel passed away Friday. The German Shepherd was born in 2005 in the Czech Republic and had retired from the force in 2014 after serving for more than seven years.

He had been enjoying retirement with his handler, Detective Jason Myers.

"Axel Retired living with the Myers family enjoying all the good things in life. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers," KCSO said.

KCSO said Axel was quite the hard worker as a dual narcotics and patrol K-9. He had deployed on 634 cases, had apprehended 19 suspects and helped make 282 arrests during his career.

Axel was named K-9 of the year in 2010 and had also assisted in cases with other agencies including Knoxville Police, Anderson County, Sevierville, Oak Ridge, the FBI, and even the U.S. Secret Service.