TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Greeneville teenager

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 15-year-old Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall, who is missing from Greene County. She has a known medical condition.



If you know where she is, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 423-798-1800. pic.twitter.com/FYznBlMVvN