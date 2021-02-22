TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for Greeneville teenager

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a Greene County teenager.
15-year-old Alyssa Faye Haley Cutshall was last seen at her home in Greeneville on Saturday, February 20. She is 5'7" tall, 112 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
TBI said Haley has a known medical condition, though it did not elaborate on the nature of the condition.
Investigators do not have a clothing description or direction of travel at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-798-1800.