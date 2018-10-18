The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for two young boys from Overton County.

According to the TBI, 3-year-old Jordan Evans and 4-year-old Jayce Evans were found safe in McMinn County Thursday morning.

The alert was issued after the TBI said they were taken by their mother, Tanya Evans.

Good news to report this morning! Jayce and Jordan Evans were recovered this morning in McMinn County and are safe. Thanks for the RTs in helping locate these boys. The Endangered Child Alert is canceled. pic.twitter.com/a2wV3aAT9I — TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 18, 2018

The TBI said the mother has a warrant for one count of child abuse and neglect.

Anyone that has seen the suspect or children is asked to call the Overton County Sheriff's Office at (931) 823 -8593 ot the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

© 2018 WBIR