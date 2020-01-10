TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for 14-year-old from Smith Co.

Hale is 5'2'', 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has scars on her lower forearm. TBI said she may be on the way to the Memphis area.

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Destiny Hale, 14, who is missing from Smith County, near Middle Tennessee.

According to TBI, Hale is 5'2'', 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. TBI said she also has scars on her lower forearm.

Hale was last seen at her home on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m., TBI said. It is unknown what she is wearing but she will be carrying a pink backpack and pink blanket, TBI said.

TBI said she may be on the way to the Memphis area.

If you see her, TBI said to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.