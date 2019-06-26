The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen out of Cookeville who was reported as a runaway.

According to the TBI, 14-year-old Lukas Javier Perez has a medical condition and was last seen in Cookeville on the night of June 24.

The TBI said he is believed to be without his medication and may be in the Bluff City area.

According to the TBI, he's 5'9" and roughly 110 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black and white striped sweatpants and was barefoot.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (931) 528-8484.