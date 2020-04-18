FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert Friday night for a missing 17-year-old girl, Rheonna Strunk.

According to the TBI, Strunk was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Jamestown. Authorities said she has a medical condition and they don't believe she has her medication.

Strunk was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with black writing and gray sweat pants.

She is 5’6” and 125 pounds. She has short red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should contact the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 879-8142. Or, people can reach out to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

