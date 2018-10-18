The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two young boys from Overton County.

According to the TBI, 3-year-old Jordan Evans and 4-year-old Jayce Evans were taken by their mother, Tanya Evans. Both boys have blonde hair and blue eyes.

The TBI said they were last known to be traveling in a white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with a TN license plate 9F35R4, and might be heading to Etowah in McMinn County.

The TBI said the mother has a warrant for one count of child abuse and neglect.

Anyone that has seen the suspect or children is asked to call the Overton County Sheriff's Office at (931) 823 -8593 ot the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

