TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Knoxville 15-year-old

The TBI said Donovan Smith has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication. If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Knoxville.

According to the TBI, Donovan Smith has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

The Knoxville Police Department said Smith was last seen at his home on Selma Avenue on the morning of Nov. 29. KPD said he is possibly dependent on insulin and is believed to be somewhere in the East Knoxville area.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.