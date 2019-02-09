CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered 14-year-old runaway out of Crossville, it said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Nevaeh Stephens was last seen at her home in Crossville around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Nevaeh is white teenage girl who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has dark brown hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing a light gray striped top with jeans.

Anyone with any information should call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office immediately at 931-484-6176.