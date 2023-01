John Tipton was last seen in the area of Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for 19-year-old John Tipton, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'10''. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes in the area of Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville, TBI said.

If you have seen John or know of his whereabouts, you can call Sevierville PD at 865-453-5506 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.