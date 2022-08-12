Customers travel Nashville to ask for state help over spotty water service on English Mountain

Over 30 ESCUD customers who live on English Mountain said they have spotty water service. They gathered together to travel to Nashville and ask for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday.

The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.

On Wednesday, ESCUD President Roy Ivey said he would resign from the board.

Over 30 ESCUD customers who live on English Mountain said they have spotty water service gathered together and traveled to Nashville on Thursday to ask for help from state officials.

Larry Jarret lives on English Mountain and hasn't had running water at his home for the past 12 days. Jarret said he has to take sponge baths in the morning because he can't shower.

"We are in very dire need of help," said Patricia Rogers, an ESCUD customer for the past 7 years. "We're not asking for help, we're begging."

Rogers said she built her cabin on English Mountain as a refuge, after her son's death. Still, none of her family has been able to visit, because of the challenges with running water at her house.

"They may get halfway up here," Rogers said. You have to call them and say you gotta turn around, go back home. There's no water."

Tennessee Comptroller's Office investigator Ross Colona presented his team's investigative findings to the Comptroller's Utility Management Board.

"I have not received more complaints of any other utility district in my time here," said Colona. "The infrastructure needs to be gravely repaired."

Colona recommended the state board contest the ESCUD board, which would set up hearings where the board would decide whether or not they should oust the members of the utility's board.