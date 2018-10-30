Rocky Top — The Environmental Protection Agency has joined a state investigation into the discovery of thousands of barrels of chemicals that were stored at a property in Rocky Top.

Some of the barrels leaked into a nearby creek and onto other property off Longfield Road west of Norris Dam, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Authorities say it appears a man had been storing the barrels in the open.

State officials and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office descended on the property Friday afternoon, launching a drone with a camera to get a better sense of the scope of the scene.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener, at least some of the barrels contained what appeared to be carwash soap.

Tyler Mayes of the Sheriff's Office said no criminal charges are expected, but there may be civil penalties.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is taking part in the investigation. Spokeswoman Kim Schofinski said Monday more information likely would be available later this week.

