Episcopal School of Knoxville hosts Holocaust survivor day after Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville school hosted a Holocaust survivor on April 19 who spoke to students and staff about her experiences during the Holocaust and how she survived it. It was the day after Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day. This day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The Episcopal School of Knoxville welcomed Anya Baum through a partnership with the Tennessee Holocaust Commission. She spoke about her family and the history of the Holocaust.

"My grandmother was a very religious, Jewish lady. She was not educated, but very religious. So anyway, they came to the house and killed her with their boots, and that was the end of my family," she said.