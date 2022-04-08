ETCH: People's personal and financial info potentially compromised in March 'cyber incident'

ETCH said its investigation revealed someone potentially accessed and copied documents stored on its network between March 11 and 14.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital provided an update to the March "cyber incident," saying people's personal and financial information might have been compromised.

ETCH said the investigation into the depth of the incident continues, but as of now said it has reason to believe someone may have accessed certain documents stored on its internal network and possibly copied or viewed them between March 11 and March 14.

The hospital said it is still trying to figure out the full scope of what was accessed, but said it may include information such as people's debit and credit card numbers, billing information, names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, personal health information, usernames and passwords, and more.

The hospital said it will reach out to people who may have been affected and provide information on the next steps they need to take to protect their personal information.

ETCH said it noticed "unusual activity" on its network on March 13, saying it immediately took steps to secure its systems and begin an investigation. On March 18, it said it learned certain documents were potentially copied or viewed.

ETCH said it is encouraging people to remain vigilant and to call an assistance line at 1-833-749-1685 with questions. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., excluding major holidays.