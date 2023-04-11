ETVCS searching for missing Knoxville middle schooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a missing Knoxville middle schooler.
According to ETVCS, 14-year-old Jamodd Davis was last seen on April 4 around 4 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., he said he was coming home but never arrived.
ETVCS said Davis is a student at Bearden Middle School and may be hanging around the Chapman Highway area,
Anyone with information on Davis's whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. You can submit a tip anonymously.