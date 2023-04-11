ETVCS searching for missing Knoxville middle schooler

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Jamodd Davis was last seen on April 4 around 4 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a missing Knoxville middle schooler.

According to ETVCS, 14-year-old Jamodd Davis was last seen on April 4 around 4 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., he said he was coming home but never arrived.

ETVCS said Davis is a student at Bearden Middle School and may be hanging around the Chapman Highway area,