Eureka Trail highway crossing in Athens closed for improvements until Nov. 16

ATHENS, Tenn. — The city of Athens said it is closing the Eureka Trail Highway crossing and Athens Trailhead temporary parking so it can make improvements.
The city said the Highway 307 crossing, Health Triangle, and temporary parking at 1400 East Madison Avenue will remain closed until November 16.
Contractors will be working on trail approaches and doing pavement work in the area, saying people should stay out until the surfaces dry.
"The city appreciates the understanding of the trail users as we make these significant improvements to the Athens Trailhead. Users are encouraged to park at the Englewood Trail Head during this time period," the city said.