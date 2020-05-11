Eureka Trail highway crossing in Athens closed for improvements until Nov. 16

Contractors will be working on trail approaches and doing pavement work in the area, saying people should stay out until the surfaces dry.

ATHENS, Tenn. — The city of Athens said it is closing the Eureka Trail Highway crossing and Athens Trailhead temporary parking so it can make improvements.

The city said the Highway 307 crossing, Health Triangle, and temporary parking at 1400 East Madison Avenue will remain closed until November 16.

