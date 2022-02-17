Evacuation notice issued in Wears Valley, near Parkside Resort

Officials said a temporary shelter is being set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, at 170 Community Center Drive.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Fire crews said they were working to control a fast-moving brush fire in the area of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

They said anyone within a 2-mile radius of Parkside Resort would need to evacuate immediately at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. They also said that a temporary shelter was being set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center. The center is located at 170 Community Center Drive.

The Dandridge Fire Department and other Jefferson County fire departments said they were headed out to Sevier County to help with the fire. The department said it took a tanker and two firefighters and they will be assigned to the Sevier County Wildland Task Force.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department also said they would help crews with the fire.

****** Emergency Evacuation Notice ****** Fire crews are working a fast moving brush fire in the area of Parkside... Posted by Wears Valley Fire Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they were standing down on separate evacuation areas after they said the Trail Hollow and Middlecreek fires were contained. Crews were still working to prevent the fires from spreading around 7:30 p.m. but also said they were scaling down as needed.