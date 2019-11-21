HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — An evacuation order has been lifted in Hawkins County because of a fire at a manufacturing facility.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon at Holliston Mills, located of Hwy. 11W outside Church Hill.

Holliston is a coated cloth manufacturer, working with the publishing and packaging industry, along with making industrial and security products.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the plant. WCYB reported that people within a half-mile were evacuated, but that order has now been lifted.

Workers told WCYB that the fire alarm sounded between 12:20 and 12:30, while many of them at lunch. They were told to evacuate the building.

Fire crews from several departments responded to the fire, and by 3 p.m., the fire appeared to be contained and the smoke had diminished.

Officials said the only injury that's been reported was someone who tripped while evacuating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive further information.