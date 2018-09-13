KNOXVILLE — For those in East Tennessee right now who've had to leave their homes to escape Hurricane Florence, the local community is showing its Volunteer roots to reach out and provide some comfort.

Below are some of the services being offered to evacuees here in the area.

►READ MORE: Will Florence have an impact on East Tennessee?

►RELATED: Latest on Florence

►RELATED: How you can help hurricane victims right now

The Red Cross has made Central Baptist Church at 6300 Deane Hill Drive in Knoxville its official shelter. The Center opened Thursday and is expecting evacuees to arrive tonight.

Organizers say they can offer shelter to around 300 people and is providing cots, comfort kits, and other necessities for incoming families.

There are also shelters locating in Chattanooga at the Brainerd Recreation Center on 7745 E. Brainerd Road, and Johnson City at the Crossroads Christian Church at 1300 Suncrest Drive.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The United Way of Greater Knoxville is providing help for evacuees through its 211 hotline.

The hotline is free and available 24-7 in several languages, providing information on where to find shelter, food, water and recovery support during and after disasters.

The United Way said anyone who meets an evacuee in need of help should dial 211.

People can also text FLORENCE to 898-211 to receive information and updates on the hurricane. Last year, 211 responded to more than 800,000 calls for disaster assistance.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The YMCA of East Tennessee is opening its doors to any and all evacuees displaced by Hurricane Florence to offer them a place to shower, use WiFi or get in a workout. Below ae the locations of four YMCA locations in Knoxville:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Airbnb has reactivated its Open Homes program in East Tennessee to help evacuees find generous families who've opened up their homes to them.

You can find families who are participating in the program here: https://www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/hurricane-florence-2018

►READ MORE: Local Airbnb hosts welcome Hurricane Florence evacuees for free

_______________________________________________________________________________

Numerous restaurants and businesses also are offering to help evacuees.

For example, the Tennessee Valley Fair is offering free admission into the fair Friday through Sunday for evacuees. Residents of North or South Carolina may receive this offer at any of the Tennessee Valley Fair admission gates, according to the fair. A valid-state issued ID from North or South Carolina is required to receive a free admission ticket.

Yassin's Falafel House at 706 Walnut Street is providing a free meal to evacuees looking for refuge in Knoxville from Sept. 13 to Saturday, Sept. 15.

Ruby's Diner in Oliver Springs also posted on Facebook that it'll feed an evacuee with proper ID.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Zoo Knoxville is offering free admission to North and South Carolina evacuees due to Hurricane Florence.

►READ MORE: Zoo Knoxville hopes to provide a bit of relief for hurricane evacuees by offering free admission

Residents staying in the East Tennessee area during evacuation will be asked to present a valid, state-issued ID from North Carolina or South Caroline at the zoo’s ticket window.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The University of Tennessee in Knoxville is offering evacuees the chance to take their minds of the storm and head to this Saturday's football game for free at Neyland Stadium against the University of Texas at El Paso.

►READ MORE: UT offering free football tickets for hurricane evacuees this Saturday

Residents of N.C. and S.C. counties under evacuation orders can claim free tickets for themselves and their family beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at a marked tent inside Volunteer Village near the DJ, which is located in Humanities Plaza across from the Torchbearer Statue on Volunteer Boulevard in Knoxville.

Tickets are first-come, first-serve. Evacuees will need a state-issued ID from North Carolina or South Carolina to receive a ticket.

© 2018 WBIR