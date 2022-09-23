Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth

In 2020, Megan Boswell was accused of murdering her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia.

Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan believes that Evelyn died of asphyxia with four different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil.

Special agent Brian Fraley with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified regarding when Evelyn's remains were found. He testified that when authorities opened a playhouse door on the Boswell family property, there was a trash can and trash bag with Evelyn's body inside.

Megan Boswell told Judge James Goodwin that she wanted a new attorney as she and defense attorney Brad Sproles had differences of opinion. Judge Goodwin denied that motion.

A ruling on the motion regarding the allowance of certain photos in the trial has not been made yet.

Megan Boswell was accused in 2020 of murdering 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, after a largely publicized search following an AMBER Alert. The remains were found on a property in Blountville which belonged to a family member of Megan Boswell.