x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth

In 2020, Megan Boswell was accused of murdering her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell.

More Videos

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia.

Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan believes that Evelyn died of asphyxia with four different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil.

Special agent Brian Fraley with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified regarding when Evelyn's remains were found. He testified that when authorities opened a playhouse door on the Boswell family property, there was a trash can and trash bag with Evelyn's body inside.

Megan Boswell told Judge James Goodwin that she wanted a new attorney as she and defense attorney Brad Sproles had differences of opinion. Judge Goodwin denied that motion.

A ruling on the motion regarding the allowance of certain photos in the trial has not been made yet.

Megan Boswell was accused in 2020 of murdering 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, after a largely publicized search following an AMBER Alert. The remains were found on a property in Blountville which belonged to a family member of Megan Boswell.

Her trial was moved to February 2023 in June.

This story was originally reported by WCYB.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out