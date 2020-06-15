Woman proposes memorial playground for Evelyn Boswell, the toddler found dead in Sullivan Co.

The organizer wants the playground to have equipment for children who are 3 months old and up, plus accommodations for handicapped children

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has started an online petition to have a playground built and named in honor baby Evelyn Boswell who was found dead earlier this year in Sullivan County.

The petition's organizer is Diane Barnett, a former Bristol resident who now lives in Texas, according to WCYB.

If you'd like to view and sign the petition, click here.

"I am wanting to talk to them and show them that with all the signatures, that everyone wants this to happen. And it would be very beneficial for that community, for all the children there and for children everywhere," Barnett said.

If approved, Barnett envisions the playground built in Blountville. But down the line, it's also possible Evelyn's relatives could decide on the location.