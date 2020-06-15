x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

local

Woman proposes memorial playground for Evelyn Boswell, the toddler found dead in Sullivan Co.

The organizer wants the playground to have equipment for children who are 3 months old and up, plus accommodations for handicapped children

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has started an online petition to have a playground built and named in honor baby Evelyn Boswell who was found dead earlier this year in Sullivan County.

The petition's organizer is Diane Barnett, a former Bristol resident who now lives in Texas, according to WCYB.

If you'd like to view and sign the petition, click here.

RELATED: Evelyn's Law hits a roadblock due to COVID-19

RELATED: Megan Boswell arraigned on 10 additional counts of false reporting

RELATED: 'Heartbreaking': TBI confirms remains found are missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

"I am wanting to talk to them and show them that with all the signatures, that everyone wants this to happen. And it would be very beneficial for that community, for all the children there and for children everywhere," Barnett said.

If approved, Barnett envisions the playground built in Blountville. But down the line, it's also possible Evelyn's relatives could decide on the location.

Those with suggestions or ideas about the proposed playground can contact Barnett via Facebook. Her name is Diane Green Barnett on the platform.