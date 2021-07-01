Evelyn's Law now in effect, requires parents to report missing child within 24 hours

Failing to report or delaying reporting a missing child is punishable up to a year in jail and a fine up to $2,500.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 30 new state laws will go into effect on July 1st in Tennessee, including a first-of-its kind law, that will protect children in honor of baby Evelyn Boswell.

"We definitely needed this law," said Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

Evelyn's law requires parents to report their child's disappearance within 24 hours of them missing.

It's a tool that Sheriff Cassidy believes could have helped them in their investigation.

"This right here will hold individuals who have disregard for the safety of their children, and hold them accountable," he said.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing in February 2020, even though she hadn't been seen since December.

"We were behind the eight ball in the entire investigation....not knowing the exact timeline of when Evelyn went missing," said Sheriff Cassidy.

The law was approved in the Tennessee House and Senate, and then signed by Governor Bill Lee.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Crawford (R-Kingsport) , and co-signed by other Tri-Cities lawmakers including Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport), and Rep. Scotty Campbell (R- Mountain City).

Rep. Campbell said he and other lawmakers felt it was their responsibility to help honor Evelyn.

"We knew that we had to find a way through law, to prevent that from ever happening again," he said.

Failing to report or delaying a report while demonstrating reckless disregard for the safety of a child is now considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,500.

"It gives a sense of urgency for parents, that they know they have a greater legal responsibility to report that child missing within a maximum of 24 hours," said Campbell.