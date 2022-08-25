10About Town: Creepycon, the Knox Asian Festival and Sunset on Central

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Creepycon, the creepiest show in town, is back this weekend! With shows, stage and floor performances, contests, panels, workshops and tons of vendors, you'll have plenty to do and see while attending. The event takes place at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center and runs on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Joins Ijams for its Movies Under the Stars series this Friday! The classic film "The Ghostbusters" will be airing. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have meals, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $10 per person and dogs are allowed but must be on a leash at all times. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Saturday

Sunset on Central is returning this Saturday! This free musical festival features nearly thirty artists on five different stages. There will be food trucks, vendors and a silent disco as well! This event kicks off at 4 p.m. and is taking place at Central Filling Station, Schulz Brau, Hops & Holler, Corner Lounge and Next Level Brewing. Click here for a full schedule.

IndiaFest is taking place this weekend! Bring the whole family along and enjoy delicious Indian food, music, dances and more. This event is free and is taking place at the Hindu Community Center in Lenoir City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate Germany by heading over to GermanFest this weekend! From 11 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy German culture, food and music. This event is taking place at the First Lutheran Church in Knoxville. Funds raised from the event support the Lions of First Lutheran School.

Sunday

The 9th annual Knox Asian Festival is taking place at World's Fair Park on Sunday! Enjoy authentic Asian foods and entertainment while traveling around Asian countries with a "passport program." There will be performing arts on two stages, a marketplace and much more. This event is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.