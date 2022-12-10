A slate full of events leading up to Vols facing off against Alabama, one of their biggest rivals

The Crimson Tide is coming to Knoxville and Vol fans can expect more than just a football game. A few events are on the books for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Go Vols, baby," is the quote echoing this week in Knoxville. It's a weekend that football fans have been waiting for.

The response — "Roll tide, baby. Roll tide."

One of Tennessee's biggest rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, is in town.

"We've got a rivalry that dates back for decades," said Ed Lester, president of the East TN Chapter University of Alabama Alumni. "The streaky rivalry, Tennessee will win for six or 10 years in a row and then Alabama has won for the last 15 years. It is always a nerve-wracking, exciting time."

Ed Lester is an Alabama fan who lives in a town that bleeds orange.

"I'm used to it, man," Lester said. "Most of my friends know that I'm an Alabama graduate that I'm an Alabama alum that I love Alabama and they are patient with me. Let's put it that way."

This week, regardless of who you're cheering for, there's an event for everyone. One of the new events will be on Thursday at Market Square celebrating the Vols basketball team.

The swimming and soccer teams also have events scheduled for Friday night. College GameDay and SEC Nation will also both be in town for the big game on Saturday.

"This is a whole new level of excitement and it's just, it's awesome," said Tennessee Associate Athletics Director of Marketing & Fan Experiences, Jimmy Delaney. "It's like Heupel says and all that. I'm like, 'There is no better place to play football than a Neyland stadium.'"

"I'm very excited it's such a great atmosphere on campus," said Charli Orsini, a Vols fan.

Still, the feud continues and both sides believe their teams will win. Another Vols fan said he believes they have a really good chance.

"I think Hendon Hooker is definitely one of the best quarterbacks we've ever had, probably top three in my opinion," Deugray Robinson said.

Yet, a Bama fan disagrees.

"Against the good defense, which Alabama has this year, it's usually the defensive team that comes out winning and I'm not going to bet against Nick Saban," Lester said.

The suspense will continue for the next couple of days.