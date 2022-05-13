x
Local News

Road closures expected in downtown Knoxville over the weekend

Multiple events are taking place this weekend in downtown Knoxville.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some events taking place this weekend will lead to various road closures throughout downtown Knoxville.

Here's what to expect:

Friday

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue will be closed from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday

Beginning at 6:45 a.m., Union Avenue is closed to traffic between Walnut Street and Gay Street. Market Street will close between Union Avenue and Clinch Avenue. All streets will reopen at 2:30 p.m. 

Sunday

Sevier Avenue between Atchley Street and Foggy Bottom and between Waterfront Drive and Foggy Bottom Street will be closed to car traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Local traffic will be able to cross at Davenport Road to access houses between Sevier Avenue and Suttree Landing Park. 

