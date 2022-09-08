10About Town: A glow party, the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show and the Cherokee Fall Festival

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting a puzzle challenge at 7 p.m. on Friday! You will race against other teams to see who can finish the puzzle first. Whatever team finishes first will receive a gift card and bragging rights!

Knox County Parks and Recreation is hosting a glow party on Friday night! From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m, enjoy games, neon body paint, dance party hits, glow giveaways and a mega foam pit for free. Concessions will be available onsite.

Saturday

Head over to the Punk Rock Flea Market at the Mill and Mine on Saturday! There will be over 100 vendors, non-stop music, food trucks, brews and more. This event is family-friendly, tickets are $5 and entry is free for children 12 and under.

East Tennessee will soon be filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returns for the first time in six years. The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show will return to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11. For all the information you need to know about the air show, click here.

Although Hispanic Heritage Month doesn't start until next week, East Tennessee is already kicking off the celebration with some events! Check out our 10About Town: Hispanic Heritage Month article for more information.

Sunday