KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone made it out of a fully-engulfed house fire in West Knox County overnight Monday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 1100-block of Buxton Drive around 4:12 a.m. Monday for the report of a house fire, Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

"Upon arrival, crews found the house to be fully engulfed in flames on the front side and all occupants out of the house," Bagwell said in a release.

Bagwell said crews were able to bring the fire under control fairly quickly by using a defensive attack and even deploying an aerial attack.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Buxton Drive is off Ebenezer Road near Northshore.

There were no injuries after a fire on Buxton Drive Monday morning and Rural Metro said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rural Metro Fire

