KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro reports everyone is safe after an overnight house fire on Tazewell Pike.

Rural Metro responded to a house fire at 12:25 a.m. at 8404 Tazewell Pike in the Gibbs Community.

The crew found a heavy fire coming from the front of the house that reached into the attic and roof. The family was safe in the front yard.