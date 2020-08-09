Everywhere you look: UT System set to paint more of those distinctive orange murals across the state

They're planned in the coming weeks and months in Gibson, Houston, Sumner, Trousdale, Meigs, Roane and Grainger counties.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The University of Tennessee System is adding new structures in its campaign to paint the state orange.

Orange "Everywhere You Look, UT" murals are planned in the coming weeks and months in Gibson, Houston, Sumner, Trousdale, Meigs, Roane and Grainger counties.

By year's end that means there'll be 12 up in the state, including in Knoxville on System President Randy Boyd's water tower along the James White Parkway. (That was the first and helped kick off the whole campaign.)

The idea is to attract as many eyes as possible on some kind of structure in every one of Tennessee's 95 counties -- a visual reminder of how broad the system's influence and reach is across the state.

Work is underway now in Gibson County and will continue through Nov. 17, when plans call for painting a mural on Red Barn Produce in Rutledge. It's owned by Jake and Lara Sawyer.

The fall campaign also calls for a mural in October on the side of Chase Drugs & Clinical Services in Harriman. Several of the families that have owned the business have ties to UT.

UT campaign aims to put mural in all 95 TN counties 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Besides Boyd's water tower, murals now appear on structures in Greene, Sullivan, Shelby, and Weakley counties.

Artist Troy Freeman of Illinois is painting them, using a special tint of orange -- called UT Orange.