Ex-teacher gets $1.75 million in settlement with Oak Ridge school system

John Edward Anderson III, a former track coach and teacher, in late May. Anderson won a $1.7 million verdict after a federal trial in March 2019 in Knoxville

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge school system has settled for $1.75 million a legal fight with a former teacher who accused officials of defaming him.

Documents show school system authorities reached the agreement with John Edward Anderson III, a former track coach and longtime teacher, in late May.

Anderson won a $1.7 million verdict after a federal trial in March 2019 in Knoxville. He'd sued the school system, Superintendent Bruce Borchers and former Assistant Superintendent Chris Marczak in 2016 for several reasons including wrongful termination, lack of due process, and defamation.

The school system appealed, and the case had recently been in mediation.