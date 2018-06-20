With the hot weather, many are heading out on the water--whether it's a pool, pond or one of East Tennessee's many lakes and rivers.

And experts have a tip for parents: stay dry and close to your children.

"We want children who are small that cannot touch and that are poor swimmers to stay within arms reach of every parent," Randy Love, an aquatic Specialist with City of Knoxville, said.

Love said there are some basic safety tips everyone should follow when in the water:

1. Swim in designated areas where lifeguards are present.

2. Swim with a buddy, never alone.

3. Always have rescue equipment handy, just in case.

The rescue equipment is crucial because if you see someone struggling in the water, Love said you should not dive in after them.

"There's a simple safety program: reach or throw. Don't go. If you're unsure of your swimming skill, get a piece of safety equipment that will allow you to save someone's life or your own."

And he said it is important to know the signs of a swimmer in distress, because sometimes they might be struggling to breathe and not be able to call for help.

"Active drowning victims are vertical. They're up and down. Arms to the side, head back. It's a universal sign," he said.

And if you're swimming in lake without lifeguards, he said a life jacket should be non-negotiable.

"Everyone who swims in a lake should use a United States Coast Guard approved piece of equipment. Look, it's dark water. You can't see. You need to have something that's easily visible."

