KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump is citing mental health as the root of recent shootings, but many people don't have access to mental health services or don't know where to begin.

Professionals are working 24/7 to get help to those in need. There's an overwhelming need for people who need mental health treatment, but there's a shortage of resources.

"There is a subset of only 3-5% of severely and persistently mentally ill individuals that violent crimes are related to," said Lori Ramsey, Director of Crisis Services for Helen Ross McNabb.

"Some people who don't access care or don't find out about those resources that may be available to them may find themselves in a crisis situation," she said.

There are warning signs to look out for that lead to violent behavior if someone isn't getting the proper help, Ramsey said.

"People who are extremely isolated, don't feel connected or part of a community, extreme ideologies, impulsive behavior, may have a history of violence against others," are just some.

People that feel like they haven't been heard or disrespected consistently may also be signs. "It is important to pay attention every time there's a major loss or life change and if that corresponds to some of the warning signs."

Ramsey said all mental health professionals are required to report someone who might be a credible threat to law enforcement, but research shows the majority of people with mental illness are ten times more likely to be perpetrated against.

"There are lots of people who have mental health conditions or diagnosed mental illnesses that are functional and a part of our community and we relate to and talk with every day."

She hopes more conversation will one day destigmatize mental illness, so more people will reach out for help.

Helen Ross McNabb has a 24/7 crisis line. If you or you think you loved one needs to speak with a mental health professional, the number is 865-539-2409.

