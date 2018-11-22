KNOXVILLE — Since there are so many types, sizes and looks for Christmas trees, we ran some popular questions by a tree farm owner to help you decide on a tree. Leo Collins from Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm answered our questions.

Q: What type of tree should someone buy?

A: "I don't think there's a really cook book way of doing it, it's whatever the family wants. We used to carry just three or four kinds but now we carry more. It depends on your family and your traditions."

Q: How can you know a tree will last until Christmas?

A: Any tree you buy from us will last through Christmas. The spruce has the shortest life after being cut at six to eight weeks. If you go out of town a lot during the holidays, don't get a spruce. Most trees you buy will last through January."

Q: What if someone in my family has allergies?

A: "They Leyland Cypress are supposedly hypoallergenic. But remember that every tree you bring into your home brings the pollen and spores from its lifetime outside, so there could be allergies from that."

Q: What size tree should I get?

A: "Leave yourself about a foot of room. If you have an 8-foot ceiling, you don't want an 8 foot tree."

Q: Should I get a fake tree?

A: "This is more of a family outing and making more memories than pulling the fake tree out from under the bed and screwing it together."

10News looked into this last question. The average real 8-foot tree ranges between $50 and $80 while fake trees range from $50 to over $900 in some cases.

Over enough time, one would save on a fake tree, but Collins argues they will miss out on the experience of choosing a real one (plus you'll be missing out on the real tree scent).

