We are almost two weeks into the fall season and according to experts, it could take a while for fall foliage to make its full debut.

David Vandergriff, an agent with UT Extension, said there are a few things about this year's weather that make it difficult for leaves to start changing colors.

"September has been very hot and we've had more rain than usual," he said. "Those are the kinds of conditions that can cause for a delay."

Vandergriff said factors like moisture, heat, rain and elevation can all delay or speed up the pace for fall foliage.

"You will notice that places with a higher elevation will be cooler so it will be a bit different for plants," Vandergriff said.

Leon Downey is the director of tourism in Pigeon Forge and said much of what Vandergriff said is true.

"It used to be that you could tell people that the foliage would be at its peak by the second week of October," Downey said. "The last few years it seems like it's gone into November, which helps us further because it extends the time people can see the fall foliage."

Downey said while the delay in fall colors only keeps people in Sevier County longer, the excessive rain can be a bit of a hindrance.

"We've had a lot of rain there, which is hard for our outdoor attractions but our numbers are still strong this year even with all the rain we've had," he said.

Despite the rain, heat and delayed fall colors, Vandergriff said this is just how weather works.

"Weather happens in cycles, some years we will get the perfect weather for leaves to be colorful," he said. "But years like this year may not be as colorful as it could be."

