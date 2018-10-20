Halloween is less than two weeks away, and health experts have some tips to make sure your kids and pets are ready to trick or treat.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says costumes should be bright, reflective and short enough to keep kids from tripping.

They also recommend using non-toxic makeup and wearing decorative hats instead of masks.

On the shopping side of things, the National Retail Federation says we'll spend $87 per person or pet on average this year, not including candy for trick-or-treaters.

If you're still looking for costume ideas for your kids, experts say this year's most popular costume will be Fortnite characters.

For those of you who want to make sure your furry friends can join in the fun, the National Retail Federation says the most popular pet costumes are pumpkins, hot dogs and bumble bees.

