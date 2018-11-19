10News is exploring the Volunteer State's historic buildings that have been left behind in its premiere digital-first series, Abandoned Places.

Gallery: Tennessee State Prison The Tennessee State Prison was opened on Feb. 12, 1898 just outside Nashville. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. The Tennessee State Prison was forced to close in June 1992 after a federal lawsuit and court ruling found it to be overcrowded and unsanitary. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. Built on a little over 1,200 acres for around a half a million dollars, construction took several years because each stone on the structure was handmade. Tool marks are still visible today. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. A peek inside the prison's main enterance. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. A look through the bars of cell block three at the Tennessee State Prison, which once housed MLK's assassin, James Earl Ray. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. It was the setting of several movies like “The Green Mile” and “Walk The Line,” and a number of singers, like Eric Church, have filmed music videos at the site. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. An inmate painted this mural with permission from officers. It was half-finished when he was paroled. He was able to finish the mural when he returned to the prison after a parole violation. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. Housing unit six was the death row block. However, it became an honor dorm when the death penalty was banned. Photo by Elizabeth Sims. The prison was designed to hold 800 inmates, but the department wasted no time exceeding this limit by incarcerating around 1,200 people on opening day. Photo by Elizabeth Sims.

Tennessee State Prison

The Tennessee State Prison was opened on Feb. 12, 1898 just outside Nashville. This prison's 120 history is marked with fame and infamy. It is the same place that served as the setting of "The Green Mile" and held MLK's assassin for a time.

Knoxville College

Knoxville College opened just 10 years after slavery was abolished to educate freed men and women. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1960 commencement speech on campus inspired students to lead the local Civil Rights Movement. Today, it is a crumbling collection of historic buildings.

Eugenia Williams House

The Eugenia Williams House is a 10,800 square foot residence on the Tennessee River that belonged to the daughter of an East Tennessee physician who helped fund the Coca Cola Company in 1902. It was left to the University of Tennessee in her will, but disputes over its use left it empty for years.

Rule High School

Rule High School opened in 1927, named after Captain William Rule, a former Union Army captain who went on to be mayor of Knoxville and the editor of the Knoxville Journal. The school closed in 1991 due to low enrollment numbers. With no plans to redevelop it in the works, the Golden Bears' former home sits crumbling on a hilltop.

Eastern State Hospital Farm Dorm

Eastern State Hospital Dairy Farm opened in the 1940s along the Holston River. Mental health patients were housed in the dormitory and worked on the farm. Though the University of Tennessee took ownership of the property in the 70s, it has been decades since anyone walked the dorm's halls.

Click the points on the map to explore the places we have visited so far. Let us know of other places we should go.

Reporter’s note: Though many of these buildings are unused and empty, they sit on private property that is still actively used in some cases. DO NOT attempt to unlawfully enter any of these places without permission. Many of them are structurally unsound and pose potential health hazards, like asbestos and lead paint. 10News contacted all owners prior to visiting.

