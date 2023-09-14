CCSO: Road reopened in Crossville after military-style mortar determined inoperable

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a business owner in Crossville found a military-style mortar on their premises Thursday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said crews were responding to a call about a military-style mortar found in Crossville on Thursday.

The Crossville/Cumberland County EMA said crews were on-scene on the 3400 block of N. Main St. to investigate the object. They said the street would likely be closed while crews worked, out of an abundance of caution.

By 4:15 p.m. CCSO said the object was determined to be inoperable and the road was reopened. They said authorities x-rayed the mortar to determine it could not be used, and they said it was secured. CCSO took possession of the mortar.

According to a press release, a business owner in Crossville found it on their premises, prompting an immediate response from CCSO. Several emergency response agencies were asked to help including the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department, Cumberland County Fire Department, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency and the Knoxville Fire Squad.

CCSO said the Knoxville Bomb Squad would neutralize it and the sheriff's office would look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.