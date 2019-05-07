KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Expect plenty of company if you plan to boat on East Tennessee's lakes and rivers this weekend. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says this is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year.

The crowds will also include additional patrols from TWRA officers on the lookout for intoxicated boaters.

"TWRA is participating in 'Operation Dry Water.' It is a national campaign and we will be out looking for impaired operators," said spokesperson Matt Cameron. "Whether it is the driver or a passenger, they indulge too much and start doing stupid things. We'll have people jumping out of boats and taking chances they normally wouldn't take when they were sober."

In Tennessee, it is illegal to have a blood alcohol content of .08 percent when driving a boat. That's the same as the legal limit when driving a car. But TWRA says many people do not realize it often takes less alcohol to become intoxicated on a boat compared to solid ground.

"Your judgment, reaction time, balance, they're going to be affected worse. It's because the wave action, the vibrations, the glare, the sun dehydrates you, so the effects of alcohol are intensified when you're on the water," said Cameron.

Officers have to establish probable cause before subjecting someone to a breathalyzer test. On land, that's established using field sobriety tests that include asking people to stand on one leg or walk in a straight line.

Because it can be difficult for anyone to stand on one leg on a rocking boat, a national standard was developed for four field sobriety tests that work just as well sitting down on a boat as standing on land. The tasks include asking you to follow an object with your eyes, touch your nose, perform an alternating palm pat. The fourth test is similar to walking a straight line, but the person instead takes "steps" by overlapping and extending their fists in a straight line outward from their chest.

The sobriety tests help officers determine who is drunk or sober without having to take the person to shore. It gets intoxicated boaters off the water faster and allows sober operators to prove they are okay and get back to enjoying their day.

TWRA says the safest way to safely enjoy the lake is with a designated driver.

"And if you do indulge or drink, please wear a life jacket. If you fall overboard or you decide to jump out of a boat or do something else stupid, that way you'll be floating and you can get rescued. Please, don't drink and boat," said Cameron.