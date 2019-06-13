KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding Grayson Fritts, the Knox County Sheriff's Office detective and Baptist pastor who called gay, bisexual and transgender people "freaks" and "reprobates" who deserved to be executed by the government.

Jacobs said he is confident Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen will handle the issue appropriately.

"Mr. Fritts is not my employee so I can only give my personal thoughts on the issue," his statement read. "I find his comments to be extremely vile and reprehensible and I strongly condemn threats of or calls for violence. On an official level, I have the utmost confidence that Sheriff Spangler along with District Attorney Allen will handle this issue in a professional and appropriate manner."

RELATED: 'Offensive and reprehensible': Knox Co. DAG reviewing cases involving detective who condemned gay people and called for their executions in sermons

Fritts, a 20-year KCSO veteran, is also a pastor at the All Scripture Baptist Church, which identifies itself as an "independent, fundamental, King James Bible only, soul-winning church."

In two sermons delivered this month to his congregation, Fritts said he hated gay people and that their sexuality constituted a "capital crime."

Fritts, a former Sheriff's Office Detective of the Month, quietly decided to accept a buyout from his police job about two weeks ago.

As part of the buyout agreement, he is currently on paid sick leave until the effective date of the workforce reduction which will be July 19, 2019, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Allen said she will be reviewing all pending cases involving Fritts and scrutinize them for potential bias.