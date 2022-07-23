Bikers from across the country escort slain 2-year-old to his final resting place

Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember the life of a 2-year-old boy killed in Houma.

THIBODAUX, La. — In the most tragic situations, we see our community come together.

As Ezekiel Harry's family said their final goodbyes, hundreds of bikers gathered outside the church to support them in the hardest time of their lives.

"Our heart goes out to the family," biker Allen Craft said. "Big Condolences. We’re just coming out here to support for whatever the cause is and whatever the situation and let them know hey, we’re here to support you.”

The riders came from across the country, moved by Ezekiel's tragic death.

The 2-year-old boy's body was found abandoned in a garbage can after police said his mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Jermaine Robinson, killed him.

Jones and Robinson were arrested for first-degree murder. Officials said they could face the death penalty.

Ezekiel's death sent shockwaves through the community who couldn't shake the image of an innocent child — just 2-years old — thrown away like trash.

"When a child gets killed, this has to happen," Mike Willis said, looking out at the hundreds of people who came out to support Ezekiel's family. "Everybody has to show up. Period."

Willis is a friend of Ezekiel's family. He said he's been to too many funerals for too many children. He believes that unless we make some big changes in our community, tragedies like Ezekiel's death won't stop.

"We just gotta figure out what we’re gonna do a as people," he said. "Because these kinds of tragedies are going to keep occurring if we can’t figure out how to send people in the right direction."