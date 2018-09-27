The Federal Aviation Administration awarded McGhee Tyson Airport $7.4 million Thursday in supplemental funding for airport infrastructure grants.

The funding is in addition to the $102 million already awarded to Tennessee in Airport Improvement Program, or AIP, funding through this current fiscal year. This grant is one of 37 grants to airports in 34 states.

“This additional funding will help revitalize and strengthen critical infrastructure projects at airports like McGhee Tyson,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grant will provide funding for the reconstruction of runway 5 Left/23 Right.

These projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, terminals and other infrastructure projects.

"The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airport’s safety, capacity, and related issues," the release said. "These improvements could support further potential growth and development within each airport’s region."

In June 2018, the FAA also awarded TYS a $14.9 million grant for infrastructure improvements.

The airport is three years into a massive six-year plan to completely upgrade and renovate the runway system, some of which dates back to the original planning from the 1930's. It's the biggest construction project in the airport's history.

The list of grants, including the supplemental and regular AIP grant awards, can be found here.

