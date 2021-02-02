FAA proposes fining Knoxville passenger $9K for refusing to wear mask

The incident happened Feb. 15 on an Allegiant Air flight from Fort Lauderdale to Knoxville, according to the FAA.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is ready to fine a woman $9,000 for refusing to follow mask requirements while on a flight in February from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Knoxville.

The air regulation agency issued a public notice Monday it intended to fine the unidentified woman for her behavior. She has 30 days from notice of the proposed fine to respond.

A flight attendant told the passenger to wear her facemask over her mouth and nose as she boarded. After the plane left, a flight attendant told her again to wear the mask.

"The passenger rolled her eyes and did not put on her mask. When the flight attendant again asked her to put on the mask, she put it on without covering her mouth and nose and used an expletive in saying she would not wear it," according to the FAA.

The woman later came to the front of the plane to use the lavatory. She sat in the exit row because someone was in the lavatory, according to the FAA.

"After the flight attendant told her she could not sit in the exit row, she got up, stood close to the flight attendant without wearing her mask over her mouth and nose, and screamed at the flight attendant," the FAA's release Monday states.

Another flight attendant tried to give the passenger a "disturbance form." The woman began to curse, "telling the flight attendants they couldn’t do anything."

Passengers must wear masks while flying. Even while COVID-19 case counts are falling because of increased vaccinations, the mask requirement remains in place for passengers.

Under standing federal law, passengers also cannot interfere with or threaten a flight crew or anyone else on a plane.

Anyone engaging in such misconduct faces civil penalties.