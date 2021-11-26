Fairfield Glade gathering donations for officer and family who lost their home in Thanksgiving fire

Police said his fiancé and two-year-old daughter were not at home at the time. However, the family's pets were inside and did not survive.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fairfield Glade and Monroe County community is rallying to help a police officer and his family after they lost their home to a fire on Thanksgiving.

The Fairfield Glade Police Department said detective James Dagley was returning to his Wartburg home Thursday after his shift when he was notified his house was on fire.

Police said his fiancé and two-year-old daughter were not at home at the time. However, the family's pets were inside and did not survive.

Fairfield Glade police chief Michael Williams had to break the bad news, saying "there doesn’t look like there is much that can be saved and the home is almost a total loss.”

"We're thankful that no one was home at the time and very appreciative of all the first responders in Morgan County that responded to the scene,” Dagley said.